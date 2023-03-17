Land and Sea

In Waldoboro, Maine, Amy Traverso stops at a glamping resort and has a festive raclette dinner, then visits local landmark Morse’s Sauerkraut and Moody’s Diner. In Mystic, Connecticut, Richard Wiese finds out what gave the famous seaport its name and does a little fishing. And take a tour of Duparquet Copper Cookware, one of the few remaining makers of high-end copper cookware in North America.