Old Things/New Hands

Richard Wiese jumps into the world of Bangs Island Mussels, a pioneering fishery in Portland, Maine. Amy Traverso heads to Connecticut’s famous Litchfield Hills to visit Arethusa Farm, where the cows get shampooed every day and their milk is turned into award-winning cheese and ice cream. Finally, a visit to the Trapp Family Lodge, founded by the family made famous by the movie The Sound of Music.