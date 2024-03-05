Teenager pronounced dead after weekend shooting

A teenager was pronounced dead after a shooting took place in Williamsport Saturday evening.

Ahmeen Palmer, 15, was pronounced dead in the emergency room at UPMC Williamsport, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

Palmer was involved in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Friday’s at 1840 East Third Street at around 6:30 p.m. So far no one has been charged with the shooting. Loyalsock Township schools were closed Monday for an “important safety situation,” according to the school district. Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating the incident.

