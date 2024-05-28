Federal representatives tour rural solar project in the Poconos

The row of discrete solar panels at Lukan's Farm Resort generates enough energy to power 15 homes.

"Energy costs are always on the rise. And we're trying to be forward thinking and move towards green energy," said president and co-owner John Hocreither. "And hopefully eliminate electric bills."

The resort in Wayne County is one of nine organizations that received funding through the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America (REAP) program. The projects include several industries and total $695,505; 75% were funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"These are innovations that will help increase income growth ... address climate change and lower energy costs for American families," said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

Cartwright was joined by Bob Morgan from the USDA and local officials at the resort Tuesday. They held a press conference in the dining room before moving outside to check out the solar panels on the resort's hotel roof. Buselli Solutions installed the panels.

Daniel Blottenberger / United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) John Hocreither, president and co-owner of Lukan's Farm Resort, shows federal and local representatives how the business' solar energy meter works.

Alois and Olga Lukan were Slovenian immigrants who purchased the property in 1951. Hocreither is their grandson. His parents, the second owners of the resort, sat in the back of the dining room during the announcement.

Lukan's is expected to save almost $24,000 dollars a year. The resort is also a working farm and apiary that relies solely on electric energy.

Lukan's worked with SEEDS of Northeastern PA to secure the $123,000 grant for the project.

Kat Bolus / WVIA News Lukan's Farm Resort's hotel roof is now covered in solar panels to generate energy.

Since 2021, the USDA has invested $40.7 million in 349 projects throughout Pennsylvania.

“This is making life better and cheaper for people in rural places," said Cartwright.

The projects in the 8th congressional district, which includes Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties, are:

