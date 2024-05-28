Federal representatives tour rural solar project in the Poconos
The row of discrete solar panels at Lukan's Farm Resort generates enough energy to power 15 homes.
"Energy costs are always on the rise. And we're trying to be forward thinking and move towards green energy," said president and co-owner John Hocreither. "And hopefully eliminate electric bills."
The resort in Wayne County is one of nine organizations that received funding through the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America (REAP) program. The projects include several industries and total $695,505; 75% were funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.
"These are innovations that will help increase income growth ... address climate change and lower energy costs for American families," said U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.
Cartwright was joined by Bob Morgan from the USDA and local officials at the resort Tuesday. They held a press conference in the dining room before moving outside to check out the solar panels on the resort's hotel roof. Buselli Solutions installed the panels.
Alois and Olga Lukan were Slovenian immigrants who purchased the property in 1951. Hocreither is their grandson. His parents, the second owners of the resort, sat in the back of the dining room during the announcement.
Lukan's is expected to save almost $24,000 dollars a year. The resort is also a working farm and apiary that relies solely on electric energy.
Lukan's worked with SEEDS of Northeastern PA to secure the $123,000 grant for the project.
Since 2021, the USDA has invested $40.7 million in 349 projects throughout Pennsylvania.
“This is making life better and cheaper for people in rural places," said Cartwright.
The projects in the 8th congressional district, which includes Wayne, Pike, and Lackawanna counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe counties, are:
- Garden Drive-In, Hunlock Creek: $16,595 to purchase and replace the xenon bulb in its movie projector with a more energy-efficient laser light upgrade kit. The project is expected to save the business around $1,500 per year and will decrease its energy consumption by 22%.
- RKKB Capital Partners Corp.: $145,250 to purchase and install a solar system on Retro Fitness Center in Stroudsburg. The project is expected to save the business around $31,800 per year and will replace 227,578 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough energy to power 21 homes.
- Silver Birches, Hawley: $28,750 to replace its ventilation and cooling system (HVAC) with a more energy-efficient system. The project is expected to save the resort approximately $18,100 per year and will decrease its energy consumption by 24%.
- Camp Wayne for Boys: $211,248 to purchase and install a solar system. The project is expected to save the campground around $30,000 per year and will replace 216,208 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power 19 homes.
- Neet Center Associates LLC: $35,642 to purchase and replace all the lighting throughout its entire 95,000 square foot mixed-use office building with more energy-efficient LED lighting. This project is expected to save the business $12,864 per year and will decrease its energy consumption by 66%.
- Nexus 1 LLC: grant will fund the replacement of outdated incandescent lighting through the offices and factory with state-of-the-art, energy-efficient LED lighting equipment. The improvements are expected to save around 58% of the company's projected energy usage.
- Harmony Mountain Institute for Living, North Abington Twp.; $59,350 to purchase and install a solar system. The project is expected to save $24,326 per year. It will replace 209,577 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough energy to power 19 homes.
- Preston Country Market: $7,010 grant to assist in making energy efficiency improvements to the walk-in freezer and cooler at its convenience store. The upgrades are expected to save the business around $900 or 50% percent of its current energy costs per year.