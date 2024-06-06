Misericordia wins Men's DIII College Baseball World Series

After back-to-back games Thursday, the Misericordia University Cougars are the Men’s College World Series champs.

The Cougars baseball team won a best-of-three NCAA Division III series against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks in East Lake, Ohio this afternoon.

Misericordia took game three 10-to-5, after throttling to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The Warhawks changed pitchers twice in the first frame.

The third seed Warhawks took game two 16-to-10 early Thursday after fifth seed Misericordia bested them 12-to-9 on Wednesday night.

The Cougars finished their season with a record of 44-11.

Scott Crispell, Misericordia’s assistant athletic director and sports info director, said loose plans for an on-campus celebration are slated for Friday around 11 a.m.

The college team from Luzerne County won two games against a Lynchburg, Virginia team in a semifinal matchup. On their way to the top of the bracket, the Cougars knocked out Endicott and Pomona-Pitzer, losing once to Lynchburg.

Check back for updates.