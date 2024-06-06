100 WVIA Way
Misericordia wins Men's DIII College Baseball World Series

By Tom Riese | WVIA News
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:53 PM EDT
The Misericordia Cougars baseball team lines up for their Division III national title trophies on Thursday.
NCAA
The Misericordia Cougars baseball team lines up for their Division III national title trophies on Thursday.

After back-to-back games Thursday, the Misericordia University Cougars are the Men’s College World Series champs.

The Cougars baseball team won a best-of-three NCAA Division III series against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks in East Lake, Ohio this afternoon.

Misericordia took game three 10-to-5, after throttling to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The Warhawks changed pitchers twice in the first frame.

The third seed Warhawks took game two 16-to-10 early Thursday after fifth seed Misericordia bested them 12-to-9 on Wednesday night.

The Cougars finished their season with a record of 44-11.

Scott Crispell, Misericordia’s assistant athletic director and sports info director, said loose plans for an on-campus celebration are slated for Friday around 11 a.m.

The college team from Luzerne County won two games against a Lynchburg, Virginia team in a semifinal matchup. On their way to the top of the bracket, the Cougars knocked out Endicott and Pomona-Pitzer, losing once to Lynchburg.

