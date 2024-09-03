100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit preserves family land in Susquehanna County for future generations to enjoy

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
Bill Kern, left, executive director of the Countryside Conservancy, and Abby Peck, discuss the natural splendor of Peck's Preserve in Lenox Township.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
Bill Kern, left, executive director of the Countryside Conservancy, and Abigail Peck, discuss the natural splendor of Peck's Preserve in Lenox Township.

A 400-acre property in Susquehanna County was in the Peck family for almost a century.

That was until last week, when the Countryside Conservancy purchased the land in Lenox Twp. for passive recreation.

"It's like still hasn't sunk in. I've been floating around since this happened, because it's been really a dream come true," said Abigail Peck.

Her family would skate on the 40-acre lake in the winter and swim in the summer. They camped out under the stars and cut down their Christmas trees at the property.

Pecks says they wanted other people to experience the magic they had.

The nonprofit land trust based in Lackawanna, Wyoming and Susquehanna counties purchased the land with financial assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and local funds from Eureka Foundation and the Robert H. Spitz Foundation, administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

Hartley Pond at Peck's Preserve in Susquehanna County.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
The lake at Peck's Preserve in Susquehanna County.

Countryside Conservancy usually looks for land next to Lackawanna State Park and their other preserves, said Bill Kern, executive director.

"But this one was just so big and just so impressive that we felt like it could be a standalone parcel and that it had a lot of opportunity," he said.

Kern described the property as a huge bowl surrounded by rock outcroppings. In the middle is the lake.

"All those things just check our boxes and then the opportunity that it presented for responsible, passive recreation, for hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, that all dovetails perfectly into what the conservancy has been doing for 30 years now," he said.

He said based on the property’s size there could be around 5 to 7 miles of hiking trails.

The land was logged and blue stone from the property was sold at one time. The Peck family recently had a forester assess the health and diversity of the canopy of the forest.

A hiker stands near a large rock outcropping at Peck's Preserve in Susquehanna County.
Countryside Conservancy
A hiker stands near a large rock outcropping at Peck's Preserve in Susquehanna County.

"And (the forester) was just really impressed with how overall healthy it was," said Kern.

On Peck's phone is a video from the property. A bear sniffs at a trail camera. She said on any given day eagles soar over the pond. Bobcats and beavers call it home. There's even large snapping turtles.

“It really needs to be saved as a splendid place," said Peck. "And the Countryside Conservancy is just the ticket for that.”

Over the next 6 to 12 months, the conservancy will plan and build parking and sustainable hiking and biking trails. The property is not open to the public until those features are in place.

For updates or more details, visit Countryside Conservancy on Facebook or https://countrysideconservancy.org/.
Tags
Local Susquehanna CountyCountryside Conservancyhiking trail
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News