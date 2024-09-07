100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Carbon County trail could help revitalize Weatherly

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published September 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild shakes hands with Weatherly Borough Manager Harold Pudliner during a press conference about the Penn Haven Trail project.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild shakes hands with Weatherly Borough Manager Harold Pudliner during a press conference about the Penn Haven Trail project.

Ellen Lott asked a crowd standing near the trailhead for the future Penn Haven Trail in Weatherly to think of their favorite outdoor places.

“Could be a lake, it could be a trail," she said. "We're celebrating a new nature preserve in the making, a place where people will be able to bike, fish, hunt and boat. A place that will provide special memories like yours for many people.”

Lott is from the Trust for Public Land. The nonprofit will purchase the over 1,100 acres of land that the 5-mile trail will run through. Penn Haven will connect the borough to nearby public lands while preserving water quality and natural habitats.

The trail could also boost business and tourism in the small Carbon County borough situated between White Haven and Jim Thorpe. It also will connect Weatherly with the Lehigh Gorge State Park and the D&L Trail and protect the Black Creek watershed.

Ellen Lott from the Trust for Public Land speaks during a press conference about the Penn Haven Trail Project in Weatherly.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Ellen Lott from the Trust for Public Land speaks during a press conference about the Penn Haven Trail Project in Weatherly.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Allentown) helped secure $1.7 million in Community Project Funding for the project.

"If I know one thing about Carbon County, it's that it is a beautiful rural county, and this kind of preservation and trail really makes a huge difference," she said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) also helped to fund the project, as well as the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Borough Manager Harold Pudliner said Weatherly is an island. People drive through to get to Jim Thorpe but they don’t always stop.

The borough did an economic impact study on the trail.

"The numbers that it projected were quite impressive, and the amount of traffic that we would get here in the business it would bring," he said.

The trailhead area for the Penn Haven Trail in Weatherly.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The trailhead area for the Penn Haven Trail in Weatherly.

Pudliner said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) restored Hazle Creek and is working on Quakake Creek after years of industrial damage. The trail runs through land that was once believed to be uranium rich, said Pudliner.

The waterways converge to make Black Creek, which then empties into the Lehigh River.

"You have two creeks that were dead for hundreds of years are now coming alive, and they're going to create this cold water fishery for fly fishing and everything else," he said.

The borough already has completed a quarter mile of trail. Once the rest of the land is acquired, Pudliner expects Penn Haven will take two to three years to complete.
Tags
Local Carbon CountyWeatherlyPenn Haven Susan Wild
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News