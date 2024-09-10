Man, 35, dead following daylight shooting in Wilkes-Barre; suspect, 28, in custody, DA says

Quick-thinking eyewitnesses helped police track down the suspect in a deadly daylight shooting Monday near a downtown Wilkes-Barre movie theater.

"Apprehension of the perpetrator would have been exponentially more difficult without their help," Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

Lonnie Davis, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died of multiple gunshot wounds following the attack on East Northampton Street. Branden Delcastillo, 28, will be charged with killing Davis, Sanguedolce said.

Investigators believe a longstanding feud between the men led to Davis' killing.

The shooting took place around the corner from where Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak Friday evening.

Argument and 'man down'

Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County detectives responded to East Northampton Street about 3:45 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired and a man down on the sidewalk outside Movies 14, Sanguedolce said.

As "Good Samaritans" administered first aid, police arrived, according to a search warrant filed in the case.

Wilkes-Barre police said Davis was on the sidewalk on the street's north side, and medics transported him to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Dr. Charles Siebert performed an autopsy on Davis' body Tuesday morning, the district attorney said. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said multiple gunshot wounds caused Davis' death, and ruled it a homicide.

A witness told police they saw Davis arguing with a female at Livingston Lane and East Northampton Street. The female then followed Davis along East Northampton Street, according to the warrant.

The witness saw the shooter arrive a short time later, carrying something in his left hand. They saw the shooter pull a gun from his waistband and fire three to four shots at Davis, the warrant states.

The shooter then turned and walked back toward a black Nissan Rogue on Livingston Lane, the witness said. The woman who argued with Davis got into the driver's seat, while the shooter got into the passenger seat. They sped away south on Livingston Lane, the witness said.

Another witness took a photo of the fleeing vehicle and provided it to police, while another provided the license plate number, the warrant states.

Witnesses described the vehicle having a large decal for a body-piercing business on the rear windshield, according to the warrant.

Car, suspect located

Kingston police located the vehicle about two-and-a-half hours later on Wright Street in Kingston, the warrant states.

Delcastillo was identified and taken into custody on a parole violation, Sanguedolce said. The Northampton Street resident was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr.

Online court records show he faces a criminal homicide charge, as well as a felony firearms and three misdemeanor charges.

Sanguedolce said Tuesday afternoon he has not determined whether to charge the female.