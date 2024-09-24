Luzerne County removes ballot drop boxes, citing safety concerns; activists want them back

Security concerns led Luzerne County’s manager to remove ballot drop boxes for the November election, but one voting rights group is calling for them to be reinstated.

A press conference and rally are set for this afternoon at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo says she exercised her authority over county property and personnel when she decided last week not to “deploy” the county’s four drop boxes for mail-in and absentee ballots.

Beth Gilbert, the county's former deputy election director, now serves as voting and elections manager with non-profit voting rights group In This Together NEPA. She says the decision to eliminate the drop box option should have come from the county’s board of elections.

Other activists don't want to see the boxes used at all.

The county had four drop box locations: Wright Manor in Mountain Top, Misericordia University in Dallas, Broad Street Business Exchange in Hazleton and the Penn Place county building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Crocamo cites safety concerns

“There are safety concerns right now in Luzerne County … I cannot say that I can secure the drop boxes,” Crocamo said. “Other counties have more resources and can actually secure their drop boxes.”

Crocamo said she’s less worried about people dropping off more than one ballot, and more concerned by reports of people putting suspicious substances or other items in drop boxes nationwide, as well as lack of oversight at the drop box locations.

“It’s not an indictment against drop boxes, we’ve used them in the past. It’s just that right now, in Luzerne County, the political climate is really at the boiling point,” she said. “I can’t guarantee the safety of the individuals who have to work with the drop boxes. That was the basis of my decision.”

Gilbert: Board should have decided

Gilbert doesn't believe that move should have been made unilaterally by the manager.

“If the county were to decide not to use drop boxes, the board of elections would have to decide that on their own, not just the county manager,” she said.

Crocamo contends the county charter gives her authority over county property and personnel. She said the drop boxes are county property, and the sheriff’s department officers in charge of collecting the ballots are county personnel.

Both sides expected to speak today

In This Together will be calling for Luzerne County to reinstate the drop boxes as soon as possible before the November election. Gilbert is concerned about voters who have relied on the drop boxes since the county started using them in 2020.

“I do think that this is going to have a considerable impact on voters,” she said. “Especially being that Luzerne County has had drop boxes for four years now.”

The group will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today at the Luzerne County Courthouse in support of reinstating drop boxes in the county.

Meanwhile, a post on the Luzerne County Republicans Facebook page Tuesday afternoon called for anyone opposed to drop boxes in Luzerne County to gather at the courthouse at 4:30 p.m.

The controversy comes at a time when the county's political landscape is shifting rapidly.

Statistics released Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of State show that Republicans took the lead in voter registrations for the first time since the 1970s.

Republicans have 87,415 registered voters in Luzerne County, an 83-person lead over the Democrats' 87,332.

Voters can bring ballots to bureau

Crocamo encouraged voters who would like to drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots to do so at the Election Bureau in Wilkes-Barre.

Mail-in ballots have not gone out to county residents yet. The last day to request one before the election is October 29.

Check back for updates following today's news conference.