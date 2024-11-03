EXCLUSIVE: Walz makes final push for Harris in WVIA interview

Gov. Tim Walz had a simple message for supporters of President Donald Trump in a telephone call with WVIA News on Sunday.

Walz thinks they should just look at Trump’s first term to understand why Harris would be better for them.

“We lost 2.7 million jobs. Unemployment went up. We saw health care being consistently threatened, and the Vice President has made it clear, we're going to focus on your costs,” Walz said.

Walz said Harris would keep insulin costs down, protect the Affordable Care Act and bring back manufacturing jobs.

“We're going to make sure that we don't put a tariff on, which amounts to a 20% tax on each and every one of you, and we're going to make that difference,” he said.

Walz said inflation and gas prices have come down under President Joe Biden and Harris.

“Donald Trump has not laid out any plan other than tax cuts for the wealthy and a tariff and the repeal of the ACA, all of those things will add cost to middle class families,” Walz said.

Trump has proposed higher tariffs, but also favors eliminating taxes on Social Security, tips and overtime.

You can hear the entire conversation in the audio file attached to this story.