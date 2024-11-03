100 WVIA Way
EXCLUSIVE: Walz makes final push for Harris in WVIA interview

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published November 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST
Tim Walz addresses a 'Friday Night Lights' rally last month in Scranton. Walz spoke to WVIA News in an exclusive interview on Sunday about why he believes voters should pick Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Tim Walz addresses a 'Friday Night Lights' rally last month in Scranton. Walz spoke to WVIA News in an exclusive interview on Sunday about why he believes voters should pick Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Gov. Tim Walz had a simple message for supporters of President Donald Trump in a telephone call with WVIA News on Sunday.

Walz thinks they should just look at Trump’s first term to understand why Harris would be better for them.

“We lost 2.7 million jobs. Unemployment went up. We saw health care being consistently threatened, and the Vice President has made it clear, we're going to focus on your costs,” Walz said.

Walz said Harris would keep insulin costs down, protect the Affordable Care Act and bring back manufacturing jobs.

“We're going to make sure that we don't put a tariff on, which amounts to a 20% tax on each and every one of you, and we're going to make that difference,” he said.

Walz said inflation and gas prices have come down under President Joe Biden and Harris.

“Donald Trump has not laid out any plan other than tax cuts for the wealthy and a tariff and the repeal of the ACA, all of those things will add cost to middle class families,” Walz said.

Trump has proposed higher tariffs, but also favors eliminating taxes on Social Security, tips and overtime.

You can hear the entire conversation in the audio file attached to this story.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
