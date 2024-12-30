Jimmy Carter and me: WVIA News reporter reflects on youthful encounter with former president

Former President Jimmy Carter predicted my life path when I was a pimply, brace-faced tween.

During a brief conversation, he told me I was destined for a career in public service.

Carter, 100, died Sunday. My thoughts immediately turned back nearly a decade, to an encounter in Wilkes-Barre.

My brother and I, then 12 and 11, got tickets to meet Carter at 2015 dinner hosted at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion. We wrote questions for him on notecards — which according to our mother, we left at home.

At 12, the most important question I had for a former president was what was his favorite country of those he’d visited. A real geography nerd, I knew a former president would be better traveled than anyone I’d ever met before.

My brother was curious to know if he had another nickname besides Jimmy.

In the end, our brief conversation was much more poignant.

It also would be his last of many visits to Northeast Pennsylvania, dating back to 1976.

Throughout the evening, Carter mingled with guests. Everyone purchased tickets to go as a fundraiser for his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

I understood how big of a deal it was for a former U.S. president to take the time to speak to every guest in attendance. I watched, anxiously awaiting my turn, as he strolled around the room, shaking hands, laughing and chatting with guests. He truly cared to greet every person at the event, showing appreciation for their donations and their time.

He got to me. I stood up straight, put out my hand, and said something along the lines of, “President Carter, it’s great to meet you.” At 12, I felt very dignified and adult.

There were nearly 80 years between us. I was a middle schooler, and he a former president. Still, he met my eyes and shook my hand as if I was his equal.

I’ve dealt with a diagnosis called Raynaud’s Syndrome for most of my life that makes my extremities particularly susceptible to the cold. Even in August, my hands were freezing. Carter commented on that, and held my hand in both of his. Throughout our entire conversation, he held my hand like that.

He asked my interests, my goals and what brought me out that night to meet him. I excitedly told him about my interests in politics, history and geography, which had always been among my favorite subjects in school.

He told me he could sense the warmth of my spirit and riffed on the “cold hands, warm heart,” saying. He advised that I continue to study hard in school and that an education could take me anywhere.

Then, he said something that I find myself returning to often. He said he could see me in public service, helping people and making the world a better place. I believe he asked if I would ever consider a career at the United Nations.

Even though I didn’t end up there, I think he nailed the helping people part of his prediction. His faith in and encouragement of 12-year-old me will stay with me forever.

As a journalist, I am honored to share stories and information with the people of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, the community that raised me. I see journalism as a service, and the public deserves to be informed with the most accurate, well-sourced information.

A former president saw in me what I see in myself now — someone whose life purpose it is to make the world a better, more understanding place.

Remembering him, I will always recall how genuine he was. There were many other guests at that event, and yet he took the time to speak with my brother and me for just as long as everyone else.

I’m grateful for our brief meeting and his touching words that have stuck with me for nearly a decade. His kindness to me and his humanitarian spirit will be remembered fondly.