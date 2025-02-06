Day two of jury deliberations ends again with no verdict in art and memorabilia theft trial

A jury finished a second day of deliberations in the art and vintage memorabilia theft trial Thursday without reaching a verdict.

Jurors asked several questions about legal technicalities and went home after deliberating for about 6½ hours at the William J. Nealon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.

They are scheduled to return at 11 a.m. Friday.

They are deciding the fates of four Lackawanna County men - Nicholas Dombek, 54, Thornhurst; brothers Joseph Atsus, 50, of Roaring Brook Township, and Alfred Atsus, 48, of Covington Township; and Damien Boland, 48, of Moscow.

Prosecutors allege they had roles in thefts or attempted thefts at 20 museums across two decades in six states and Washington, D.C.

The Northeast Pennsylvania targets included the Everhart Museum and Lackawanna Historical Society in Scranton; the Country Club of Scranton in South Abington; Hawley Antique Exchange in Hawley; and Cade’s Coins in Exeter.

