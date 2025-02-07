Regional events celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month in the United States, and there are plenty of local opportunities to learn more about and celebrate the history and achievements of Black Americans.

From film screenings and Super Bowl watch parties, to lectures and historical walking tours, the region will celebrate Black history throughout the month.

Black Scranton Project



Super Bowl Party - football fans can gather at the Black Scranton Project to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 6 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged.

Black Scranton Project Film Festival presents a screening of "Soul On Ice: Past, Present & Future," featuring a live discussion with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The film illuminates some of the forgotten history of Black athletes in hockey. RSVPs are required.

PA Humanities: Voices of History Story Circles - share personal stories in a safe, intimate space and bring a keepsake that represents your family’s journey. Some stories may be filmed and archived. Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Light meals will be provided.

Black Scranton Project will partner with We Respect and Care (WRC), an organization that supports survivors of sexual abuse, to offer a free community health fair. The health fair will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26. The fair will feature free health screenings, wellness resources, community networking and giveaways.

University of Scranton



The Black History Month film series starts on Feb. 10 with “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster,” at 7 p.m. in the Pearn Auditorium of Brennan Hall.

The film series continues on Feb. 24 with “Beauty Shop.” Both film screenings begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.

Waverly Community House



The Waverly Community House is the starting point of Destination Freedom: The Underground Railroad Walking Tour, which explores the lives of the small village's abolitionists and formerly enslaved settlers.

The public is invited to a special lecture on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. called Black Soldiers in Blue: Northeastern Pennsylvania’s USCT. The USCT, or “United States Colored Troops,” were African-American soldiers who fought for the union in the U.S. Civil War. The lecture is free and open to the public.

East Stroudsburg University



Richard A. Oliver Jr. will be this year’s Black History Month keynote speaker on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in Stroud Hall. Oliver is the Youth Engagement Coordinator at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The event is free and open to the public.

Luzerne County NAACP

