Historic river that runs through NEPA cuts through competition to win state award

The public propelled the Delaware River to the honor of 2025 Pennsylvania River of the Year.

"We have great rivers in Pennsylvania, but a river this close to Philadelphia, this close to other major metropolitan areas, but yet in such a beautiful setting, I think it really stands out," said Mark Zackutansky, a member of the Delaware River Sojourn Steering Committee.

Votes for the river that George Washington crossed, that powered the industrial revolution and runs through the Poconos flooded the competition. The 330-mile Delaware was up against the Perkiomen Creek, a tributary of the Schuylkill River, located northwest of Philadelphia; and the Youghiogheny River in Southwest Pennsylvania.

"It was tough to compete against them this year ... the Delaware River has seen such a vast improvement and rebound over the decades, and now it's a river to truly celebrate," said Delaware River Basin Commission spokesperson Kate Schmidt.

The public cast a total of 8,037 votes. The Delaware received 2,962; followed by the Youghiogheny at 2,784; and the Perkiomen Creek at 2,291. Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR), an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, administers the annual vote in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The Delaware River has previously earned the title in 2002 and 2011; just the Upper Delaware won in 1995.

Schmidt said people rediscovered their love for the historic Delaware during the pandemic.

"Folks are flocking to the river. Recreation is booming all along the river ... they appreciate what's in their backyard, and it's a really something to celebrate," she said. “The river of the year designation, the celebration, will get people to ... keep talking about the river.”

The Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition, which nominated the Delaware River, will receive a $15,000 Leadership Grant from DCNR and POWR to support a River of the Year Paddle and a year-long series of events.

The Delaware River Sojourn is also celebrating its 30th anniversary from June 14 to 20.

Both Zakutanky and Schmidt are thankful for their federal, state and local partners — and for those who turned out across the country to vote for the river.

"We just wanted to give a thank you to everyone for their support ... we're excited to see you on the river this year," said Schmidt.

