It’s all puppy love at animal shelters and sanctuaries around Northeast Pennsylvania
Valentine’s Day is a time to get dolled up, put on that fancy perfume and show love for those you’re closest to, maybe over a fancy dinner.
But it’s not just fine dining restaurants that’ll be packed tonight. For some, love’s at its best when it comes with four paws.
In Dallas, Luzerne County, 200 dogs, cats and rabbits will dine on a species-appropriate gourmet feast for Valentine’s Day.
Emma Ripka is running the party for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge’s animals. Shelters and sanctuaries across Northeast Pennsylvania are finding creative ways to boost adoptions and make their animals feel special on the holiday of love.
“We have a lot of animals that have been there for years, so it's just something fun to do for them. And we also learned that it's actually something that's really fun for our volunteers too, being able to cook everything and … see how excited they get for it,” Ripka said.
Bunnies keep it cool, but Ripka said dogs and cats go crazy at the party.
“They definitely get excited because it's just something new,” Ripka said. “I mean, most of the dogs clear their plate before we even serve the next one to the next dog. And a lot of the cats, like, when we are serving it, they'll pull our hands down to get to the bowl and try to eat it. So, it's just fun for them. And they definitely know it's something different.”
All 200 meals — including a main course, a side dish and dessert — are paid for by community donations. Ripka and two other volunteers cooked the meals over Wednesday and Thursday, while somewhere between five and 10 volunteers will serve the Valentine’s dinners.
- Main course: chicken
- Side dishes: sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, pet-safe gravy and fresh fruits/veggies
- Desserts: homemade pet-friendly mini pies catered to each species preferences – churu/chicken for cats, peanut butter/chicken for dogs and banana/pumpkin for rabbits
Surrenders, cruelty cases up
Leftover donations go towards the shelter’s vet fees, but it covers a fraction of their costs.
Last year, the refuge spent around $400,000 in vet bills. Ripka said that’s the highest they’ve ever spent. Veterinary costs were around $100,000 per year when she started at Blue Chip 13 years ago. Besides veterinary care becoming more expensive, Ripka cites two reasons for the hike: more surrenders and animal cruelty cases.
Ripka said she’s seeing more cases where someone adopts a pet they aren’t prepared to take care of, so the animal develops behavioral problems which drive people to surrender the animal.
“A lot of people get puppies or just take dogs that are free on Facebook, not realizing that they have issues, or not wanting to put the money into them. Not socializing their animals is a really big issue … Like a lot of dogs, [they] don't like other dogs because they're three years old and they've never met another one, so they're not going to like them,” said Ripka.
Ten years ago, Ripka said Blue Chip would see a cruelty case once in every three months. Now, shelters in the area are seeing a case “almost every day.” Some of that rise is because people are taking action through anonymous reporting.
“I think people are finally not scared to report them … and like our officers are being more proactive now because of the rise in cruelty cases in general. I mean, there's still the issue where the cruelty officers, their hands are kind of tied in a lot of situations, just because of our laws, but they've definitely been more active in the community and holding people accountable,” Ripka said.
These challenges strain animal sanctuaries and shelters around the state, making the reducing number of volunteers need to be creative in finding ways to meet animals’ needs and find their forever homes.
Free grooming for newly adopted animals from A.W.S.O.M and Pawlished
Blue Chip isn’t the only shelter that’s showing love to its animals this holiday.
Pawlished, a brand-new groomer in Bartonsville, is giving free baths for any cat or dog adopted this month from A.W.S.O.M, the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County.
Kayla Santiago said she told her husband, Noel, that she’d make charity work part of their business. Pawlished opened its doors last month and Kayla wanted to do something kind for the “month of love.”
All approved adopters during the month of February will be given the details on getting their new pet’s free grooming session along with their adoption packet from A.W.S.O.M. Kayla Santiago recommends owners wait at least a week before bringing in their furry friend for grooming, so they have some time to become familiar with their new owners and surroundings.
She happily added that on Valentine’s Day, a group of newly adopted kittens will get their first bath, completely for free.
Half-off adoptions at SPCA of Luzerne County
Like A.W.S.O.M, the SPCA of Luzerne County is trying to get more adopters through the door by holding half-off adoptions through Feb. 15.
Potential adopters still need an approved application, which can take 24 to 48 business hours to be approved.
From Feb. 1 through early this week 22 animals had been adopted according to education and volunteer coordinator Carol Amos. She hopes people remember that shelter animals need time to grow accustomed to their new family and come with unique needs.
“They need a little bit more time, patience and work. We want you to research the breed, put the work in and make it work for you and your family. If you cannot keep an animal for any reason, we do take surrenders by appointment. However, we encourage you to please wait for that appointment or try to rehome your animal another way,” Amos said.
New pets generally follow the three days, three weeks, three months rule when adjusting to their new owners, Amos explained. Pets need space to get used to their new environment, need to get used to their owners’ routines and need to get comfortable enough to fully show their personalities.
The shelter, Amos added, operates at near full capacity every day. It can house up to 200 animals and currently has around 60 dogs, 60 cats, 10 bunnies and a large goldfish. With kitten season fast approaching, Amos said the shelter needs bottle kit donations.
“We also need [outdoor] houses and … just spay and neuter. Do not take kittens away from their mother. If you see kittens, the mother’s around somewhere, she could be off hunting for food. Do not remove them. Leave them there,” said Amos.
The kittens may be too young to survive without their mother, she explained.
Love stinks at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
Love isn’t full of roses. Sometimes it stinks.
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Clark Summit, Lackawanna County is ready to let you take out some anger on a jilted love by giving their cats litter boxes with your ex’s name stamped on the bottom of it.
“For just a $5 donation, you can get your own retriPOOtion (your own reDUMPtion, even),” says a post on the shelter’s Facebook.
The shelter’s hit list isn’t limited to just exes. Development Director Sherry Crolly said she sees people putting down bad bosses, annoying neighbors and a few maybe not-so-loved ones on the pooper list.
She hopes the fundraiser raises money in preparation for kitten season, which starts in March and runs through August. The shelter needs kitten formula, pellet litter and donations to cover vaccine costs.
Other events for your furry valentine
- Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton, Lackawanna County: The rescue is running a raffle until Sunday, Feb. 16 at Pasquale’s Pizzeria & Family Restaurant at 485 Main St., Eynon. Tickets for over 30 possible prizes are available. Besides the raffle, on Feb. 16, 10% of food purchases from 4 to 8 p.m. will be donated to the rescue.
- Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton, Lackawanna County: Singles, families and couples are invited to the Happy Heart Tour from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. There will be storytelling, red roses and chocolate-covered strawberries. Tickets are $40 per person and can be upgraded for a “romantic table setting in the Art Barn and an extra hour to enjoy sparkling cider, hors d’oeuvres and live music.”
- Wilderz at Pocono Wildlife, Stroudsburg, Monroe County: Vote for your favorite animal ambassador by donating to their Tinder-esque profiles for the sanctuary’s Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. Animals like Owlivia the Barred Owl and Poppy the Porcupine are vying for your heart. Follow the sanctuary’s Facebook to see the winner.
- Carbon County Animal Shelter and Within Harmony, Leighton, Carbon County: The two organizations are teaming up on Saturday, Feb. 15 to host For the Love of Animals, an exhibit of animal-inspired artwork at Within Harmony, 182 S. 1st St., Leighton. Artists will drop by between noon to 4 p.m. for a meet and greet. Shelter volunteers and a holistic vet will talk about animal wellness and adoptable dogs from noon to 3 p.m. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be provided.
- Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, Dallas, Luzerne County: It’s not just the animals that will get all the fun from Blue Chip. The refuge is hosting its third Cash Bingo event at the Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas on Sunday, Feb. 16. Three Dog Bakery in Kingston is also selling a “Pizza My Heart Cookie” and a “Mini Heart-Shaped Cake” as part of its Adopt Love Campaign to benefit Blue Chip. 25% of sales will go to support “puppies in need of love and care."