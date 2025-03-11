Geisinger Wyoming Valley nurses vote to authorize second strike 'if necessary' as negotiations stall

Geisinger's registered nurses in the Wyoming Valley voted to authorize a second strike "if necessary" after contract negotiations stalled.

The union says Geisinger has not moved on the nurses' biggest priorities, including pay, health insurance and workplace safety. The nurses’ healthcare provider is Geisinger, and they say healthcare costs have increased by 38% since 2023.

“It’s become clear to everyone at the negotiations table that the corporate executives making decisions for Geisinger still aren’t willing to do what is necessary to fix the staffing crisis happening in our hospitals,” said union member and registered nurse Sabrina Piedra. “We have 300 nursing positions empty, but they aren’t even willing to discuss some of the key issues driving our nurses away.”

Geisinger responded that its offers "have been comprehensive, competitive and sustainable."

"They reflect a significant increase from the compensation and benefits package that SEIU agreed to and celebrated as historic in 2022," the health system said in a statement issued Tuesday. "We remain committed to reaching a mutually agreeable labor contract."

Eight-hundred nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint, who are represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA, went on strike from Feb. 17-21. The walkout followed failed negotiations that started in November to reach a new contract after the previous labor deal expired on Jan. 31.

Nurses returned to the negotiation table on day three of the February strike, but negotiations have stalled. The new strike authorization vote came late Monday night after the day’s negotiations wrapped.

The nurses say they are especially frustrated at Geisinger’s use of travel nurses.

“I don’t think many people would like it if their boss hired a bunch of temporary and out-of-town staff at double the rate and gave them better benefits to do the exact same work,” said union member and registered nurse Lauren Harris.

“They’d probably start looking for a new job as quickly as they could, and that’s what is happening here. There’s a real lack of commitment by Geisinger to local jobs and local-based care, and that needs to change,” Harris said.

Geisinger responded that the ongoing labor negotiations are "specific to registered nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and its Luzerne County campuses."