Penn State delays announcement on which campuses it will close to mid-May

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
Penn State Scranton's campus in Lackawanna County
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Penn State Scranton's campus in Lackawanna County.

Penn State is delaying the announcement of which common campuses it's going to close by several weeks, pushing the date to mid-May.

In a message to the university community Thursday explaining the change, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said the announcement will come after final exams and commencement ceremonies. Plans had been to make the announcement before the end of the spring semester.

Twelve Commonwealth Campuses are being considered for closure. They are: Beaver, DuBois, Fayette, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Schuylkill, Scranton, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre and York.

Bendapudi said university trustees will meet in mid-May to consider her recommendations. She has said any campus closings will not happen before the end of the 2026-27 school year.

The administration has pointed to factors including declining enrollments at some campuses and changing demographics in Pennsylvania as contributing to the need to review which campuses should stay open.

Along with University Park, campuses not being reviewed for shut-down are: Abington, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, Harrisburg, and Lehigh Valley. Great Valley, Penn State Dickinson Law, the College of Medicine and the Pennsylvania College of Technology are also not part of this process, according to the university.

Tags
Local Penn StatePenn State ScrantonPenn State HazletonPenn State SchuylkillPenn State Wilkes-BarreWilkes-BarreScranton
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy is a reporter at WPSU. She was a reporter for nearly 12 years at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, where she earned a number of awards for her coverage of issues including the impact of natural gas development on communities.
