EVENTFUL: Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre, Armed Forces Day Parade in Scranton, Potato Pancake Fest and more

Another spring weekend and there are a lot of events planned. There are opportunities to run a race or get out on the Lackawanna River, but first, the 69th annual Fine Arts Fiesta in Luzerne County kicks off.

Fine Arts Fiesta

Wilkes-Barre’s annual celebration of creativity and music runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Facebook / Fine Arts Fiesta Performers on stilts, professional dancers and other arts groups will appear in Wilkes-Barre May 15-18.

The four-day event on Public Square begins at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. Mayor George Brown will open the fiesta after the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

Performers of all kinds will be lined up to entertain with music, dance, acting and more from morning to night. Some of the talent will include school bands and choirs, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, Rising Stars Performing Arts Academy and Southside Five. The full Fiesta Stage event schedule is available online.

This year’s theme is “Listen to your art.” Several artists and food vendors will set up around the area. There will be a children's performance tent , face painting and other activities for little ones.

Fine Arts Fiesta

May 15 - 18

Wilkes-Barre Public Square

WVIA News will broadcast live from the Fine Arts Fiesta on Thursday and Friday during All Things Considered. Tune in from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 15 and 16.

Members of the WVIA News team will be at the WVIA tent all weekend. Come by and say hello!

Armed Forces Day Parade

Red, white, blue and camouflage will be seen in Scranton Saturday morning at the NEPA Armed Forces Day Parade.

Facebook / Armed Forces Day Parade The NEPA Armed Forces Parade will begin at the Gino Merli Veteran Center and end at Courthouse Square in Scranton.

Kicking off at 11 a.m., the Gino Merli Veteran Center, the parade celebrates and honors those who serve in the military.

Other events around the parade include the Heroes of All Kinds 5k/Walk beginning at 9 a.m.

WarriorStrong will host yoga starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will end at Courthouse Square, where there will be face painting, food trucks and other kids’ activities throughout the day.

NEPA Armed Forces Day Parade

Sat., May 17

11 a.m.

Starting at the Geno Merli Veteran Center

Potato Pancake Fest

Facebook / Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish Volunteers work hard to make potato pancakes at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish.

A drive-thru Potato Pancake Fest will be held at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish in Hanover Twp., Luzerne County.

The church was founded by Polish immigrants in 1917.

Its annual Potato Pancake Fest celebrates and shares the popular Polish cuisine, allowing the public to swing through to pick up an order from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The fest concludes with a 50/50 cash raffle. Tickets are $100 and the largest prize is $10,000.

Potato Pancake Fest

Sat., May 17 & Sun., May 18

12 - 5 p.m.

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish

420 Main Rd, Buttonwood, Hanover Twp.

