100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter storm update: NEPA could see more than 12 inches of snow this weekend

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:05 PM EST
A probability map issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton on Thursday, Jan. 22 shows Northeast Pennsylvania's chances of getting 12 or more inches of snow during Sunday's predicted winter storm.
National Weather Service
/
National Weather Service
A probability map issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton on Thursday, Jan. 22 shows Northeast Pennsylvania's chances of getting 12 or more inches of snow during Sunday's predicted winter storm.

While the National Weather Service did not have full confidence in snow total predictions on Thursday, models showed Northeast Pennsylvania has around a 70% chance of getting 12 or more inches of snow when a winter storm barrels through the region on Sunday.

In a webinar hosted by the National Weather Service's Binghamton office, meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo said at this point, Northeast Pennsylvania has a 90% chance of at least 6 inches of snow.

But, she said meteorologists have low to moderate confidence in those accumulation predictions as of Thursday afternoon.

“It's almost certain that we’re going to see something, but how much is now the question,” she said.

A winter storm watch is in effect for late Saturday night into Monday evening for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, Lackawanna and Pike counties.

Before the storm hits on Sunday morning, the region will see extreme cold on Friday evening. The NWS issued a cold weather advisory starting from 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for the same counties.

Wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero are possible, according to the advisory.
Tags
Local National Weather Service
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News