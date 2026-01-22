Winter storm update: NEPA could see more than 12 inches of snow this weekend

While the National Weather Service did not have full confidence in snow total predictions on Thursday, models showed Northeast Pennsylvania has around a 70% chance of getting 12 or more inches of snow when a winter storm barrels through the region on Sunday.

In a webinar hosted by the National Weather Service's Binghamton office, meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo said at this point, Northeast Pennsylvania has a 90% chance of at least 6 inches of snow.

But, she said meteorologists have low to moderate confidence in those accumulation predictions as of Thursday afternoon.

“It's almost certain that we’re going to see something, but how much is now the question,” she said.

A winter storm watch is in effect for late Saturday night into Monday evening for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, Lackawanna and Pike counties.

Before the storm hits on Sunday morning, the region will see extreme cold on Friday evening. The NWS issued a cold weather advisory starting from 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for the same counties.

Wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero are possible, according to the advisory.