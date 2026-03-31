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Public hearings set for Wednesday on UGI natural gas hike request

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
Flames burn on a natural gas-burning stove in this stock image. UGI Utilities natural gas customers can weigh in on the utility’s latest request for higher rates at public hearings Wednesday in Luzerne County.
Scott Olson
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Flames burn on a natural gas-burning stove in this stock image. UGI Utilities natural gas customers can weigh in on the utility’s latest request for higher rates at public hearings Wednesday in Luzerne County.

UGI Utilities natural gas customers can weigh in on the utility’s latest request for higher rates at public hearings Wednesday in Luzerne County.

The state Public Utility Commission hearings will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department, 152 Watson St.

In January, UGI asked the PUC to allow higher rates that would raise almost $99.4 million a year, or about 8.1%

Typical residential customer rates would rise by 8.7%, commercial rates by 6.4% and industrial rates by 6.3%.

It’s the utility's second request for higher rates in about a year.

In September, the PUC approved higher residential basic rates of 6.7% for a typical residential customer. The rates went into effect in October.

The basic rates do not include changes in gas costs, which occasionally raise or lower what customers pay during a year.

UGI has than 700,000 customers in 46 counties.
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Local UGI Utilities Inc.Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
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