Public hearings set for Wednesday on UGI natural gas hike request

UGI Utilities natural gas customers can weigh in on the utility’s latest request for higher rates at public hearings Wednesday in Luzerne County.

The state Public Utility Commission hearings will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department, 152 Watson St.

In January, UGI asked the PUC to allow higher rates that would raise almost $99.4 million a year, or about 8.1%

Typical residential customer rates would rise by 8.7%, commercial rates by 6.4% and industrial rates by 6.3%.

It’s the utility's second request for higher rates in about a year.

In September, the PUC approved higher residential basic rates of 6.7% for a typical residential customer. The rates went into effect in October.

The basic rates do not include changes in gas costs, which occasionally raise or lower what customers pay during a year.

UGI has than 700,000 customers in 46 counties.