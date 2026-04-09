Lackawanna County providers want to connect families with resources for young children

Parents of young children don’t always know about available resources, including free preschool, medical screenings or behavioral support.

Providers of those resources will hold three upcoming events in Lackawanna County, as they work to ensure children enter school healthy, supported and ready to learn.

“School districts have seen a tremendous increase in families that are arriving at kindergarten and would have benefited from services but have not connected for a number of reasons,” said Paul Stefani, a retired principal in the Scranton School District and the director of educational services for the United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties. “Parents are having a very difficult time connecting to those services.”

The events and the coalition that planned them grew from the United Way’s Success by Six initiative. Last week, Lackawanna County commissioners declared April “Start Strong Together” Month.

Families can connect directly with providers, ask questions and receive guidance. The Start Strong Together Community Days of Action are scheduled for the following Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

April 11, Riverside Elementary School, 308 W. Davis St., Taylor

Riverside Elementary School, 308 W. Davis St., Taylor April 18, The Wright Center, 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton

The Wright Center, 501 S. Washington Ave., Scranton April 25, Carbondale Elementary School, 103 Brooklyn St., Carbondale



At each event, families will have access to information and referrals for:

Free or low-cost childcare (starting as low as $5 per week)

Pre-K Counts and Head Start programs

Early Intervention services (birth to age 5)

Developmental screenings and behavioral supports

Medical, dental and vision services

Parenting resources and guidance



Research shows that the first five years of life are foundational for brain development, learning and long-term success. Many families, particularly those who are underserved or unaware of available support, face barriers in accessing services such as early intervention, preschool, healthcare and parenting support, according to the United Way.

The initiative will continue beyond April, with ongoing evaluation, annual events and a dedicated online platform that families can access year-round.

Children sometimes enter kindergarten with unidentified or unaddressed challenges, said Stacy Nivert, executive director of Discovery Montessori, and a member of the coalition.

“If we can get to those children and those families earlier and give them the supports they need from an earlier age, then everybody benefits — the children, the families, the community,” she said. “We're getting these children off to a stronger start with everything they need, rather than waiting for that to be identified and addressed once they enter the public school system.”