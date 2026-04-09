Animal rehab center looking to re-house hundreds of pigeons rescued from Wilkes-Barre home

Officials with a Monroe County-based animal rehab center are looking to re-house hundreds of pigeons that were rescued from a Wilkes-Barre home this week.

The agency said Wilkes-Barre Animal Control requested its help regarding "a sad and devastating hoarding situation" at a residence in the 100 block of Jones Street.

PennDOT plans record $655 million of new road and bridge work across NEPA in 2026

State transportation officials say they have 67 new construction projects planned in Northeast Pennsylvania this year worth a record $655 million.

That is on top of 81 projects that will continue in 2026 in Dunmore-based PennDOT Region 4, which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

The arguments for and against facility fees in Pennsylvania

Several medical offices in the State College area are now charging “facility fees.” These fees often aren’t communicated ahead of time and can cost hundreds of dollars.

In this second story of a three-part series, learn about the arguments for and against facility fees.