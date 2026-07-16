Knoebels Amusement Resort mourns death of longtime leader Richard 'Dick' Knoebel

Richard "Dick" Knoebel, the longtime president and later president emeritus of Knoebels Amusement Resort who helped transform the family-owned park into one of the nation's most celebrated amusement destinations while preserving its hometown charm, has died. He was 87.

Our partners at FOX56 reported Knoebel's passing this afternoon.

Knoebels Amusement Resort announced Thursday that Knoebel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 16, 2026.

A member of the family behind the Elysburg attraction, Knoebel spent his life helping shape the resort, serving as president from 1988 until 2025, when he transitioned to the role of president emeritus. During his nearly four decades leading the park, he oversaw a period of significant growth while maintaining the traditions that have made Knoebels one of Pennsylvania's most beloved attractions.

Among the projects completed during his tenure were the preservation or development of several iconic rides, including Phoenix, Twister, Flying Turns, Haunted Mansion, and Black Diamond. He also helped expand the resort with additions such as Lake Glory Campground, Three Ponds Golf Course, and the Nickel Plate Bar & Grill, while continuing to grow the Crystal Pool and campground operations.

"Dick's legacy lives on in every laugh, every ride, and every tradition that makes Knoebels feel like home," the Knoebel family said in a statement. "He loved this park, he loved the guests who made it special, and he loved the team who cared for it each and every day."

Born April 28, 1939, Knoebel earned a degree in engineering geophysics from Lehigh University before serving as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1965, including an assignment in Japan. He later continued his military service in the Marine Corps Reserve, attaining the rank of captain.

Courtesy of Knoebels Amusement Resort Dick Knoebel is seen with his late wife, Barbara.

Knoebel married Barbara Cook Knoebel in 1968, and together they raised two sons, Rick and Brian. Barbara died in 2009.

Beyond his work at Knoebels, Knoebel was a respected leader in the amusement industry, serving in leadership roles with both Pennsylvania Amusement Parks & Attractions (PAPA) and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA). In 2014, he was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame, one of the industry's highest honors.

He was also active in his community as an Eagle Scout, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a longtime supporter of the Masonic Children's Village.

His son, Brian Knoebel, who now serves as president of the resort, reflected on his father's lifelong dedication to the park.

"At the conclusion of each trip he took around the park, I was handed a to-do list," Brian Knoebel said. "With his last breath, he did everything he could to make Knoebels the greatest destination on earth."

Richard Knoebel is survived by his sons, Rick and Brian; four granddaughters; his brother, Buddy Knoebel; his sister, Leanna Muscato; and numerous extended family members.

The Knoebel family said information on memorial services and ways for guests to honor Dick Knoebel's memory will be announced in the coming days.