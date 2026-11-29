Empty homes are not hard to find in Monroe County, but affordable housing remains scarce, according to a new report. About 25% of Monroe County's inventory sits vacant while residents still struggle to find housing.

To address the issue, The Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors (PMAR), with the support of the Monroe County Commissioners, initiated an 18-month research project by The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development to analyze the growing challenges facing the community.

The institute presented the research on Nov. 18 at Camelback Resort, where a discussion was held to discuss the findings and potential solutions to the housing shortage.

Closer look at the housing crisis

The 140-page assessment is reflective of an 18-month effort to better understand the county’s housing market and identify opportunities for improvement.

“Every time there's a study, people are always worried (that) it's just now going to sit on a shelf, and we're trying to make sure that that doesn't happen,” said Chris Fahy, political field representative for PMAR.

He emphasized that the report can be a roadmap for the community.

“It's been a long time since the county’s had a comprehensive look at the housing market, and things have changed since the last time,” he said.

According to the report, the median monthly rent in Monroe County surpasses statewide averages. In the 1990s it was $517, rising to $1,393 in 2024.

More than 80% of the county’s housing stock consists of single-family detached homes. This means the home is built on its own property and is separated from any other structure. This leaves limited options for residents of all ages, from first-time buyers to seniors looking to downsize.

The county has an overall housing vacancy rate of 25%. However, most of that inventory consists of seasonal or recreational properties rather than permanent housing options.

Generational impact

The lack of housing options presents challenges for residents at different stages of their lives.

“People should have the opportunities to remain in the communities as their needs change,” PMAR president Tiffanie Bailey-Romey said.

The assessment reveals that 63.9% of senior renters spend at least 30% of their income on housing.

For some older homeowners, downsizing is becoming increasingly difficult because of limited options, according to the assessment.

Ron Woytowich, a realtor in Monroe County and greater Pennsylvania for almost 25 years, believes the rising cost of construction has made building smaller homes less financially appealing.

“Because the cost to build is so expensive that if you want to get a return on it, you've got to build a big enough [house] to get more people in,” he said in reference to larger rental properties.

While seniors struggle to downsize into smaller and more affordable homes, first-time buyers run into similar issues.

“I was in my 20s. Right now, people are buying their first home in their 40s,” Bailey-Romey said.

Bailey-Romey believes the assessment can help address the housing needs of multiple generations by identifying opportunities for more plausible housing solutions.

Tourism-based economy

The county’s tourism-centered economy makes the issue more complicated.

Monroe County recorded 5,155 short-term rentals in 2025. These are rentals with a 30-day maximum.

Woytowich acknowledged the necessity of tourism in Monroe County’s economy.

“You take the tourists out of that factor in that area, you're going to see more restaurants closing… less of everything. Less jobs, of course,” Woytowich said.

Bailey-Romey said it comes down to balance and thoughtful planning.

“The balance is to make sure that we’re not oversaturating a situation just because,” she said.

Bailey-Romey used the analogy of a cup of coffee to illustrate the economic changes that contribute to residents feeling pushed out of their communities. Something as simple as an affordable cup of coffee becoming increasingly expensive reflects a much larger issue surrounding the cost of living.

Workforce impact

The consequences of the housing crisis extend beyond residents’ living situations. It has a snowball effect on local businesses and employment.

According to the report, 20.2% of Monroe County workers commute at least an hour to work. The statewide average is 8.1%.

The study included interviews with local employers, revealing that housing costs have made employee retention increasingly difficult. Some employees have been forced to work multiple jobs to afford housing while accounting for transportation expenses.

Bailey-Romey encouraged local leaders to recognize the dependency of these areas on one another.

“Let’s identify where we can make progress together… that way we can establish what the next steps need to look like,” she said.

One county, 20 municipalities

The research found that zoning restrictions, infrastructure and construction costs serve as major barriers to housing development in Monroe County.

The county includes 20 municipalities, each with its own zoning regulations and approval processes. These differences can contribute to longer approval and development timelines.

“I encourage all of our local leaders to use this assessment and use it as a working resource while discussing zoning, infrastructure and community investment,” Bailey-Romey said.

The assessment suggests rehabilitation of vacant commercial buildings and updating zoning regulations.

To Fahy, there isn’t one easy solution.

“There’s multiple tools and multiple levers to pull. And really, at this point, you need to pull them all one way or another,” he said.

To Bailey-Romey, rehabilitating abandoned buildings can be an explorable option since zoning is a controlling issue in the matter. “The realtors are pushing the incentive and the initiatives forward of the people,” she said.

Even with these suggestions, it requires coordination among the different municipalities and developers.

Community impact

Beyond collaboration from local leaders and developers, PMAR is encouraging residents to attend zoning and municipal planning meetings to help shape the future of housing developments.

“I'm saying be there so that your voice is heard, whether it's one that I agree with or not,” Bailey-Romey said. “You might change my mind, but I don't hear you to know what's happening.”

She emphasized that local officials may not fully understand the challenges residents are experiencing without their participation.

“Be seen and be heard, because that's the only way…They might just not know your concerns,” she said.

For Monroe County residents, the assessment represents a starting point rather than an immediate solution. Its effectiveness will ultimately depend on how local leaders, developers, community organizations and residents work together to put its findings into action.

“Behind every housing statistic is a real person,” Bailey-Romey said. “Our responsibility is to help turn this research into meaningful opportunities for them.”

The future

While there aren’t definitive changes established yet, the research has identified several opportunities for improvement heading into 2027.

Bailey-Romey said the association prioritized a November release to allow the county and organizations enough time to review it then incorporate its findings into their 2027 grant applications.

“The study gives them local data to document housing needs and strengthen their applications,” Bailey-Romey said.

The association anticipates a close partnership with Community Development of the Poconos, an organization that communicates with developers about expanding workforce housing.

Fahy identified workforce and senior housing as two of the largest housing gaps, making their expansion a priority moving into 2027.

“We can bring the people together in the room, and that’s really what our plan is moving forward,” Fahy said.

Over the next six months, PMAR plans to develop a more comprehensive plan for addressing the assessment’s recommendations.

“Our plan next year is to take a look at these [datasets]… and then start working on kind of being the conversation holder, bringing people into meetings and into discussions to actually move these forward,” Fahy said.