Indicators 2026: How national issues impact NEPA's economy

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The Institute has released its latest Indicators Report. The annual report tracks economic, demographic and quality of life trends in Northeast Pennsylvania. This year’s report grapples with the regional impacts of some national issues, and WVIA’s Roger DuPuis joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to break it down.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: