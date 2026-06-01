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NEWS VOICES

Indicators 2026: How national issues impact NEPA's economy

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Scinto
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WVIA News
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

The Institute has released its latest Indicators Report. The annual report tracks economic, demographic and quality of life trends in Northeast Pennsylvania. This year’s report grapples with the regional impacts of some national issues, and WVIA’s Roger DuPuis joins WVIA's Sarah Scinto in the podcast studio to break it down.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below:

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Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News