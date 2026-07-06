NEWS VOICES: WVIA News launches YouTube channel

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Everyone at WVIA News is a multimedia journalist. That means we’re on the radio, on TV and on digital platforms. Our Director of Digital at WVIA, Chris Zellers, joins News Voices this week to talk about some new ways to find WVIA News online.

The conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: