NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Hidden beneath the shadows of a solar array powering Susquehanna University, a new ecosystem has been forming - complete with various species of spiders. Now, students at the university are studying the spiders and their habitat. WVIA’s Kat Bolus joined them for a day of study and joins News Voices to talk about it.

This conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on YouTube.