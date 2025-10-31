100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

SNAP benefits on pause, food pantries and residents feel the squeeze

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

SNAP benefits on pause for more than 2 million Pennsylvanians

More than 2 million Pennsylvanians will not receive their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits in November due to the government shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified states earlier this month that it would not be able to fully fund SNAP. Residents and the region’s food pantries are already feeling the squeeze.

Step into Time Warp as 'Rocky Horror Show' opens at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Each year near Halloween the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre puts on a performance of the “Rocky Horror Show.”

There are four performances of the purposely campy, musical horror comedy this weekend.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
