SNAP benefits on pause, food pantries and residents feel the squeeze

SNAP benefits on pause for more than 2 million Pennsylvanians

More than 2 million Pennsylvanians will not receive their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits in November due to the government shutdown.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified states earlier this month that it would not be able to fully fund SNAP. Residents and the region’s food pantries are already feeling the squeeze.

Step into Time Warp as 'Rocky Horror Show' opens at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

Each year near Halloween the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre puts on a performance of the “Rocky Horror Show.”

There are four performances of the purposely campy, musical horror comedy this weekend.

