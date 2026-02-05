DATA CENTERS: Residents fear negative impacts on water resources as data centers are proposed across Northeast Pa.

On Wednesday, WVIA News launched a series on data centers. The first part focuses on the industry’s water consumption and residents' concerns.

Lackawanna County residents back commissioner's push for ICE restrictions

Residents expressed fears of forced detention, violence, racial profiling and missing relatives as they pressed the Lackawanna County commissioners on Wednesday to restrict federal immigration agents’ local behavior.

For the second commissioner's meeting in a row, immigration and federal enforcement of immigration laws took a prominent role.