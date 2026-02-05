100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Residents fear negative impacts on water resources as data centers are proposed across Northeast Pa.

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

On Wednesday, WVIA News launched a series on data centers. The first part focuses on the industry’s water consumption and residents' concerns.

Lackawanna County residents back commissioner's push for ICE restrictions

Residents expressed fears of forced detention, violence, racial profiling and missing relatives as they pressed the Lackawanna County commissioners on Wednesday to restrict federal immigration agents’ local behavior.

For the second commissioner's meeting in a row, immigration and federal enforcement of immigration laws took a prominent role.

