University of Scranton women's basketball team compete in Final Four

Final Four family: Close-knit University of Scranton women's basketball team hopes for national championship this weekend

The University of Scranton women’s basketball team will play in the Final Four tonight, for a chance to play for the national championship.

The Lady Royals left for the Cregger Center at Roanoke College on Tuesday afternoon, having won 31 straight games — by an average margin of 38 points.

Lackawanna County commissioners plan vote on regulating county contact with ICE agents

The Lackawanna County commissioners will likely vote next month on setting standards for county employees who encounter immigration enforcement agent requests for help, a commissioner said Wednesday.