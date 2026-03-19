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UP TO DATE

University of Scranton women's basketball team compete in Final Four

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Final Four family: Close-knit University of Scranton women's basketball team hopes for national championship this weekend

The University of Scranton women’s basketball team will play in the Final Four tonight, for a chance to play for the national championship.

The Lady Royals left for the Cregger Center at Roanoke College on Tuesday afternoon, having won 31 straight games — by an average margin of 38 points.

Lackawanna County commissioners plan vote on regulating county contact with ICE agents

The Lackawanna County commissioners will likely vote next month on setting standards for county employees who encounter immigration enforcement agent requests for help, a commissioner said Wednesday.

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UP TO DATE ScrantonUniversity of ScrantonNCAA Division III basketballFinal FourKaci KransonBen O'BrienWomen's basketballLackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersBill GaughanThom WelbyChris ChermakU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News