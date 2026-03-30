As partial shutdown continues, AVP employees try to help TSA agents

As search for new airport leader begins, AVP employees seek to help payless TSA agents

With the partial federal shutdown delaying paychecks of the agents at its security checkpoints, the local airport tried to help. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport held a food drive for the TSA agents.

Resistance in rhythm: 'No Kings' rally in Honesdale in tune with national protests

Protestors in Honesdale joined around 8 million people across the country to participate in the third “No Kings Day.” The day of nonviolent action protests what the national organization says are “the Trump administration's harmful and reckless decisions.”

The community in Honesdale resisted in rhythm, borrowing tunes from history.