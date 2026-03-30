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UP TO DATE

As partial shutdown continues, AVP employees try to help TSA agents

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published March 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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As search for new airport leader begins, AVP employees seek to help payless TSA agents

With the partial federal shutdown delaying paychecks of the agents at its security checkpoints, the local airport tried to help. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport held a food drive for the TSA agents.

Resistance in rhythm: 'No Kings' rally in Honesdale in tune with national protests

Protestors in Honesdale joined around 8 million people across the country to participate in the third “No Kings Day.” The day of nonviolent action protests what the national organization says are “the Trump administration's harmful and reckless decisions.”

The community in Honesdale resisted in rhythm, borrowing tunes from history.

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UP TO DATE Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportDepartment of Homeland SecurityNo Kings RallyNo KingsHonesdaleWayne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News