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Lackawanna County Commissioners postpone vote on policy dealing with ICE agents

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Lackawanna County commissioners postpone vote on policy dealing with immigration agents

The Lackawanna County commissioners postponed action Wednesday on a proposed policy regulating the way employees interact with federal immigration agents and other law enforcement.

The decision drew applause from more than a dozen advocates who want a tougher county stance against the interactions.

Panel discusses how energy demand from data centers nationwide will impact Pennsylvania

A study released in February finds that energy generated in Pennsylvania will be used for data centers out of state.

Representatives from three environmental organizations detailed the report at the University of Scranton.

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UP TO DATE ImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementLackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersData CentersUniversity of Scranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News