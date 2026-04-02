Lackawanna County Commissioners postpone vote on policy dealing with ICE agents

Lackawanna County commissioners postpone vote on policy dealing with immigration agents

The Lackawanna County commissioners postponed action Wednesday on a proposed policy regulating the way employees interact with federal immigration agents and other law enforcement.

The decision drew applause from more than a dozen advocates who want a tougher county stance against the interactions.

Panel discusses how energy demand from data centers nationwide will impact Pennsylvania

A study released in February finds that energy generated in Pennsylvania will be used for data centers out of state.

Representatives from three environmental organizations detailed the report at the University of Scranton.