Lackawanna College cadets to get real-world experience with Scranton Police
Lackawanna College police cadets will learn real-world lessons with Scranton Police Department
Cadets studying at Lackawanna College’s Police Academy learn patrol procedures in class.
Through a new partnership with Scranton Police, those same cadets will go on ride-a-longs with working officers.
Bloomsburg innkeepers preserve family history at Turkey Hill Inn
The Inn at Turkey Hill provides a peaceful and cozy place to stay beside Interstate 80 in Bloomsburg.
The property was once a farm and family home, but has since evolved and expanded to become a welcoming campus for visitors and locals with a restaurant and brewery.
Lehigh County considers policy that could keep former ICE officers out of law enforcement
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley announced a new policy Tuesday that changes hiring standards for local law enforcement.
Under the first-of-its-kind guideline, candidates for jobs in law enforcement would be flagged if they have recent experience working with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.