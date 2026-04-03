Lackawanna College cadets to get real-world experience with Scranton Police

Lackawanna College police cadets will learn real-world lessons with Scranton Police Department

Cadets studying at Lackawanna College’s Police Academy learn patrol procedures in class.

Through a new partnership with Scranton Police, those same cadets will go on ride-a-longs with working officers.

Bloomsburg innkeepers preserve family history at Turkey Hill Inn

The Inn at Turkey Hill provides a peaceful and cozy place to stay beside Interstate 80 in Bloomsburg.

The property was once a farm and family home, but has since evolved and expanded to become a welcoming campus for visitors and locals with a restaurant and brewery.

Lehigh County considers policy that could keep former ICE officers out of law enforcement

Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley announced a new policy Tuesday that changes hiring standards for local law enforcement.

Under the first-of-its-kind guideline, candidates for jobs in law enforcement would be flagged if they have recent experience working with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.