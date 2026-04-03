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UP TO DATE

Lackawanna College cadets to get real-world experience with Scranton Police

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Lackawanna College police cadets will learn real-world lessons with Scranton Police Department

Cadets studying at Lackawanna College’s Police Academy learn patrol procedures in class.

Through a new partnership with Scranton Police, those same cadets will go on ride-a-longs with working officers.

Bloomsburg innkeepers preserve family history at Turkey Hill Inn

The Inn at Turkey Hill provides a peaceful and cozy place to stay beside Interstate 80 in Bloomsburg.

The property was once a farm and family home, but has since evolved and expanded to become a welcoming campus for visitors and locals with a restaurant and brewery.

Lehigh County considers policy that could keep former ICE officers out of law enforcement

Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley announced a new policy Tuesday that changes hiring standards for local law enforcement.

Under the first-of-its-kind guideline, candidates for jobs in law enforcement would be flagged if they have recent experience working with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

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UP TO DATE Lackawanna CollegeLackawanna CountyScranton PoliceScrantonBloomsburgTurkey Hill InnU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigration
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News