Lehigh debates joining juvenile detention center that could include Lackawanna, other counties

Lehigh debates joining regional juvenile center that could include Lackawanna, other counties

Discussions surrounding a regional youth detention center co-operated by Lehigh County have been ongoing for about two years. The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners discussed an ordinance to join the agreement Wednesday night.

The proposal calls for Lehigh, Berks, Dauphin, and Lackawanna counties to establish the Southeast Youth Detention Agency to operate a youth detention facility in Berks. By joining the 20-year agreement, each county would be allocated ten beds out of at least 40 available at the facility.

Desiree Linnette, suspect in Wilkes-Barre 'torture house' case, pleads guilty in two killings, assault

An Edwardsville woman accused of two killings in connection with a gruesome Wilkes-Barre torture case has pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court.

Desiree Linnette, 45, is the third of five suspects to enter a plea in the 2023 torture and murder of Nicole Cuevas-Ingram, whose badly decomposed body was discovered buried in the dirt floor beneath 142 Carlisle St. in early 2024.

Lackawanna County providers want to connect families with resources for young children

Parents of young children don’t always know about available resources, including free preschool, medical screenings or behavioral support.

Providers of those resources will hold three upcoming events in Lackawanna County, as they work to ensure children enter school healthy, supported and ready to learn.