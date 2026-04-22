Biological aunt charged in death of Wilkes-Barre teen

Lengthy affidavit details claims against aunt accused in Wilkes-Barre teen's killing

Police on Tuesday charged La'Niyah Clark’s biological aunt with kidnapping, abusing and fatally asphyxiating the Wilkes-Barre teen earlier this year.

New details in the case revealed that La’Niyah — known to her family as Lala — was alive for over three weeks after she disappeared, and that aunt Bobbiejo Etzel and others worked to mislead investigators about the whereabouts of the teen. La'Niyah was deaf, as is her aunt.

Advocates seek more funding for Pennsylvania rape crisis centers in Harrisburg

With Pennsylvania’s state budget deadline two months away, advocates for the nearly 50 rape crisis centers in the state say it’s not too early to remind legislators of their urgent request: Include more money for the round-the-clock services they provide for survivors of sexual assault.

University of Scranton Earth Day Fair encourages sustainability and small ways to help the planet

The University of Scranton’s student-led Society for Sustainability and Conservation held an Earth Day fair Tuesday.

Students planted herbs, took home native plants and learned how they can make small changes to help the planet.