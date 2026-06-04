State downgrades Wayne County child protection agency's license

State officials have downgraded the Wayne County Office of Children & Youth agency’s license to provisional, citing a failure in a child’s death and numerous failures to properly document cases.

People experiencing homelessness in Scranton receive care at mobile medicine clinic

The Wright Center started a mobile street medicine clinic in January. The van parks at the Community Intervention Center in Scranton on Monday and Friday mornings, meeting patients experiencing homelessness where they’re at.