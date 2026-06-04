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State downgrades Wayne County child protection agency's license

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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State downgrades Wayne County child protection agency's license

State officials have downgraded the Wayne County Office of Children & Youth agency’s license to provisional, citing a failure in a child’s death and numerous failures to properly document cases.

People experiencing homelessness in Scranton receive care at mobile medicine clinic

The Wright Center started a mobile street medicine clinic in January. The van parks at the Community Intervention Center in Scranton on Monday and Friday mornings, meeting patients experiencing homelessness where they’re at.

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UP TO DATE Wayne County Children & youth ServicesWayne CountyStreet medicineScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News