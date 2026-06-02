State downgrades Wayne County child protection agency's license

State officials have downgraded the Wayne County Office of Children & Youth agency’s license to provisional, citing a failure in a child’s death and numerous failures to properly document cases.

A copy of the state Department of Human Services issued license says it went from full to provisional on May 27. The license expires Nov. 27.

Before then, state inspectors will return to re-examine the Honesdale-based agency’s operations to determine if things have improved enough to restore the full license.

The state report says the county has already submitted “acceptable” plans to correct the problems. The report does not blame the agency for neglect that resulted in the child's death.

The department may issue up to four provisional licenses. After that, the department can revoke a license if an agency doesn’t show adequate improvement.

It is common for the department to issue consecutive provisional licenses before a child protection agency improves enough to regain a full license. This happened to child protection agencies in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties in recent years.

The county explains

Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer blamed the county agency's difficulties partly on “really significant staffing shortages” similar to the kind found at many child protection agencies across the state, but also said the latest problems are largely “clerical.”

“It was never the care of a child that was the problem, but we got behind on some clerical stuff,” Cramer said.

She said the agency remains about 30% shy of a full staff. She did not have precise staffing levels immediately available. The shortage has existed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the county has tried to overcome the shortage by more aggressively recruiting and advertising and offering signing bonuses, she said.

“We've tried a lot of everything, to be honest with you,” she said. “It just remains a difficult department (to find staff) ... We've really managed, I think, as best we could through this. And we've got some really good leadership, both our human services administrator, her deputy, and our children and youth director.”

Efforts to reach agency director Jeannine Latsch were unsuccessful.

Cramer said she expects the county agency will regain its full license after the next inspection.

“My expectation is that we'll work our way through this pretty quickly. I certainly don't expect another one,” she said. “That's not to belittle what the state is concerned about. We take it very seriously. It's a way that we can improve our services and the way we serve this community, but I don't see this being a long-time problem at all.”

Though the licensing downgrade comes after inspections last month, the Department of Human Services attached inspection reports dating back to 2024 with the provisional license.

What went wrong

The reports cite deficiencies, including:

