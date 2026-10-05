Pa. in focus as voters weigh issues ahead of 2026 midterms

Battleground Pennsylvania in focus as voters weigh issues ahead of 2026 midterm elections

Nonpartisan health policy research, polling and news organization KFF recently conducted a survey with the Associated Press of about 2,000 rural registered voters of all party affiliations. Its results are consistent with local polling on this year's top issues for voters.

UGI Utilities natural gas rates to rise as PUC approves another rate hike

More than 700,000 UGI Utilities customers will pay almost 6% more for natural gas as rates rise this year and next.

The state Public Utility Commission approved a two-phase rate hike that will first raise the average monthly bill for residential customers (who use 6,880 cubic feet of gas a month) to $117.69 from $113.76.