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UP TO DATE

Pa. in focus as voters weigh issues ahead of 2026 midterms

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Battleground Pennsylvania in focus as voters weigh issues ahead of 2026 midterm elections

Nonpartisan health policy research, polling and news organization KFF recently conducted a survey with the Associated Press of about 2,000 rural registered voters of all party affiliations. Its results are consistent with local polling on this year's top issues for voters.

UGI Utilities natural gas rates to rise as PUC approves another rate hike

More than 700,000 UGI Utilities customers will pay almost 6% more for natural gas as rates rise this year and next.

The state Public Utility Commission approved a two-phase rate hike that will first raise the average monthly bill for residential customers (who use 6,880 cubic feet of gas a month) to $117.69 from $113.76.

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UP TO DATE Midterm electionRob BresnahanPaige CognettiUGI Utilities Inc.
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News