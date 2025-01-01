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AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange

Ophelia Rice

Season 18 Episode 2 | 2m 11s

Ophelia Rice was the first of a long line of Black women to stand up against police abuses. After a violent interaction with the Minneapolis Police, she took them to court and won.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Paradox Preview
The history of the Minneapolis Police and how George Floyd's murder was a century in the making.
Preview: S18 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:36
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Truckers Strike
In 1934, thousands of workers took to the streets to demand a union.
Clip: S18 E2 | 3:36
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me Preview
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Preview: S18 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
The Joy of Birth Work
A clinician describes the gratification she experiences from working in the birthing profession.
Clip: S18 E1 | 0:32
Watch 1:29
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Societal Contributors to Black Infertility
A woman struggling with infertility highlights the emotional labor of navigating constant stress.
Clip: S18 E1 | 1:29
Watch 1:21
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Invisible Man: A Dad’s Perspective
A dad shares his experience of feeling invisible as he supports his pregnant wife and unborn child.
Clip: S18 E1 | 1:21
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue | Trailer
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Preview: S17 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same | Trailer
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Preview: S17 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa | Trailer
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Preview: S17 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
AfroPoP | Season 17 | Preview
Reflecting the spirit, ingenuity and resilience found among people of the African diaspora.
Preview: 1:24
Latest Episodes
All
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
PARADOX
The history of the Minneapolis Police and how George Floyd's murder was a century in the making.
Episode: S18 E2
Watch 56:05
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Listen To Me
The road to motherhood takes 3 Black women on a journey from heartbreak to resistance and healing.
Episode: S18 E1 | 56:05
Watch 1:55:34
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Neptune Frost and Tsutsue
A double presentation of Neptune Frost and Tsutsue.
Episode: S17 E3 | 1:55:34
Watch 1:25:52
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Tongo Saa
Residents of Kinshasa navigate life after dark, challenged by uneven electricity and violence.
Episode: S17 E2 | 1:25:52
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Mother Suriname and The Changing Same
A double presentation of Mother Suriname and The Changing Same.
Episode: S17 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:43:33
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Hargrove
Filmed in jazz clubs, HARGROVE shines a spotlight on Roy Hargrove's genius and contribution to jazz.
Episode: S16 E5 | 1:43:33
Watch 47:23
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Freedom Hill
Princeville, NC, once the all Black town of ‘Freedom Hill,’ faces flooding and erosion.
Episode: S16 E4 | 47:23
Watch 1:25:32
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Commuted
After Danielle Metz’s commutation, she gets a rare chance to regain her life and family.
Episode: S16 E1 | 1:25:32
Watch 1:18:06
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Kati Kati
A woman discovers a place inhabited by the souls of dead people waiting for redemption.
Episode: S16 E3 | 1:18:06
Watch 1:17:03
AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
Supa Modo
Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, dreams of being a superhero in her village.
Episode: S16 E2 | 1:17:03