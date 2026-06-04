A New Pill Finally Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer

Extras
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Robert Kagan discusses America's limited options in the war with Iran.
Public policy expert Sara Naomi Bleich on the impact of losing SNAP access.
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Jesmyn Ward discusses her new book "On Witness and Respair."
Prof. Jeffrey Winters discusses how oligarchy fused with democracy in America in "The Blind Spot."
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Isobel Yeung; Jasmine Garsd; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Dr. Mark Goldsmith
Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Jorge Castañeda; Sara Naomi Bleich
Oren Libermann; Jan Egeland; Ivy Meeropol; Jesmyn Ward
Ben Rhodes; Oliver McTernan; Ethar El-Katatney
Beth Sanner; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia; Heather Kerr; Maya MacGuineas
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Stein
Peter S. Goodman; Mamoud Ahmadinejad; Kelli María Korducki