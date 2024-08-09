100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

August 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7031 | 55m 47s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discusses the latest in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine and his new book about his experience serving in Russia. Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim, medical team leader for MSF, recounts the two months he just spent in Gaza providing medical aid. Russian-American columnist Masha Gessen discusses her conviction in absentia by a Russian court and more.

Aired: 08/11/24
Watch 18:19
Amanpour and Company
Masha Gessen on Being Convicted in Absentia by Russian Court
Masha Gessen discusses being convicted by a Russian court, the US-Russia prisoner swap, and more.
Clip: S2024 E7031 | 18:19
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2024
Randall Kennedy; Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff; Ahmad Sarmast, Zohra Ahmadi & Ali Sina Hotak
Episode: S2024 E7030 | 55:47
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
AI and Drone Warfare: How New Technology is Transforming the Future of War
Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff join the show.
Clip: S2024 E7030 | 18:11
Watch 17:48
Amanpour and Company
What Gives Kids a Chance at a More Successful Future? New Study Explains
Raj Chetty discusses the results of a new study from Opportunity Insights.
Clip: S2024 E7029 | 17:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Episode: S2024 E7029 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2024
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Episode: S2024 E7028 | 55:46
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: Jake Sullivan on Ceasefire Talks and Historic Prisoner Exchange
Jake Sullivan joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7028 | 18:22
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
“At the Edge of Empire:” Communist Idealism, Disillusionment & Leaving China
Edward Wong discusses his book "At The Edge of Empire."
Clip: S2024 E7027 | 18:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2024
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Episode: S2024 E7027 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2024
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E7026 | 55:47
