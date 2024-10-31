100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Amanpour and Company

November 1, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7090 | 55m 47s

The French Minister Delegate for European Affairs on Europe's preparations for the U.S. election. Actors Francesca Faridany and Norbert Leo Butz on their new play "Vladimir," set during the early years of the Russian president's regime. Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on how her activism impacts her life on and off the court. Professor Robert Pape on political violence around the election.

Aired: 10/31/24
Extras
Watch 17:26
Amanpour and Company
New Survey Finds Significant Support for Political Violence Ahead of Election
Robert Pape joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7090 | 17:26
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
No Early Voting, No Online Registration: Inside MS’s Voting Rights Battle
Cassandra Welchlin discusses her advocacy work with the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable.
Clip: S2024 E7089 | 17:57
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Joumana Haddad; Keri Russell; Debora Cahn; Cassandra Welchlin
Episode: S2024 E7089 | 55:37
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2024
Rep. Dan Crenshaw; John Avlon; Timothy Shenk
Episode: S2024 E7088 | 55:35
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
How the Democratic Party Lost Its Way and What It Means for This Election
Timothy Shenk joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7088 | 18:03
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2024
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Episode: S2024 E7087 | 55:44
Watch 18:27
Amanpour and Company
George Packer: Working Class Voters Are “Up for Grabs” This Election
George Packer, staff writer for The Atlantic, discusses his recent piece about the election.
Clip: S2024 E7087 | 18:27
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
The Costs of Mass Deportation? Expert Breaks Down Trump’s Immigration Plan
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7086 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Ali Vaez; Bill T. Jones; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
Episode: S2024 E7086 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Joumana Haddad; Keri Russell; Debora Cahn; Cassandra Welchlin
Episode: S2024 E7089 | 55:37
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2024
Rep. Dan Crenshaw; John Avlon; Timothy Shenk
Episode: S2024 E7088 | 55:35
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2024
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Episode: S2024 E7087 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Ali Vaez; Bill T. Jones; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
Episode: S2024 E7086 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2024
Jeffrey Goldberg; John Grisham; Arwa Damon
Episode: S2024 E7085 | 55:47
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2024
Gordon Sondland; Stacey Abrams and Melissa Etheridge; Jason Furman
Episode: S2024 E7084 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2024
Christine Spolar; Bob Woodward; Arielle Angel
Episode: S2024 E7083 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 22, 2024
Mihai Popșoi; Ben Macintyre; Neal Katyal
Episode: S2024 E7082 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
October 21, 2024
Ryan Crocker; Leslie Vinjamuri; Simon Rosenberg; Alexander Vindman
Episode: S2024 E7081 | 55:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2024
Gershon Baskin; Ali Abbasi; Renee Diresta; Gillian Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7080 | 55:46