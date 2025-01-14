100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Austin City Limits

Mickey Guyton / Carín León

Season 50 Episode 5011 | 53m 25s

A pair of trailblazing artists light up the ACL stage in must-see debuts: Country maverick Mickey Guyton performs hits and highlights from her LP :House on Fire" and global Latin music breakout Carín León thrills with tunes from "Boca Chueca Vol. 1."

Aired: 01/24/25 | Expires: 02/23/25
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Produced in the State of Texas with the support of the Office of the Governor, Texas Film Commission.
Extras
Watch 55:10
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents 23rd Annual Americana Honors
Austin City Limits presents performance highlights from the 23rd Annual Americana Honors.
Special: 55:10
Watch 2:26
Austin City Limits
50 Years of Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits is celebrating 50 Years of Music on PBS
Preview: S50 | 2:26
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Wynonna
Country Music Hall of Fame icon Wynonna celebrates her 40-year career in a moving hour.
Episode: S50 E5007 | 53:25
Watch 53:55
Austin City Limits
Gary Clark Jr. / Black Pumas
Grammy-lauded Gary Clark Jr. and Black Pumas deliver a thrilling hour of rock and soul.
Episode: S50 E5002 | 53:55
Watch 3:49
Austin City Limits
Black Pumas on Austin City Limits "Ice Cream (Pay Phone)"
Black Pumas perform "Ice Cream (Pay Phone)" on Austin City Limits.
Clip: S50 E5002 | 3:49
Watch 54:55
Austin City Limits
ACL 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood
The Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors country music superstar Trisha Yearwood.
Special: 54:55
Watch 54:55
Austin City Limits
ACL 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors John Prine
The 9th annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors late singer/songwriter John Prine.
Special: 54:55
Watch 55:15
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents 22nd Annual Americana Honors
Austin City Limits presents highlights from Nashville’s 22nd Annual Americana Honors.
Special: 55:15
Watch 0:55
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Season 49 Premieres this October on PBS
Brand new Austin City Limits episodes are coming to PBS this October.
Preview: S49 | 0:55
Watch 53:56
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents 21st Annual Americana Honors
Austin City Limits presents the 21st annual Americana Awards and Honors.
Special: 53:56
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Austin City Limits Season 50
  • Austin City Limits Season 49
  • Austin City Limits Season 48
  • Austin City Limits Season 47
  • Austin City Limits Season 46
  • Austin City Limits Season 45
  • Austin City Limits Season 44
  • Austin City Limits Season 43
  • Austin City Limits Season 42
  • Austin City Limits Season 41
  • Austin City Limits Season 40
  • Austin City Limits Season 39
  • Austin City Limits Season 38
  • Austin City Limits Season 37
  • Austin City Limits Season 36
  • Austin City Limits Season 35
  • Austin City Limits Season 34
  • Austin City Limits Season 25
  • Austin City Limits Season 20
  • Austin City Limits
  • Austin City Limits Season 12
  • Austin City Limits Season 8
  • Austin City Limits Season 1
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Sturgill Simpson Presents Johnny Blue Skies
Sturgill Simpson performs songs from "Passage Du Desir," under a new name, Johnny Blue Skies.
Episode: S50 E5013 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Chris Stapleton
Superstar Chris Stapleton returns with a scorching hour of country-rock classics from his LP Higher.
Episode: S50 E5012 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers perform gems from their first album in five years in a high-energy hour.
Episode: S50 E5010 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Norah Jones / Hurray For The Riff Raff
Norah Jones dazzles with new LP Visions and Hurray for the Riff Raff debuts latest project
Episode: S50 E5009 | 53:25
Watch 53:55
Austin City Limits
Juanes
Colombian superstar Juanes lights up the stage with songs from his smash Vida Cotidiana in an epic h
Episode: S50 E5008 | 53:55
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Wynonna
Country Music Hall of Fame icon Wynonna celebrates her 40-year career in a moving hour.
Episode: S50 E5007 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Jelly Roll / The War And Treaty
Grammy-nominated Nashville sensations Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty thrill in a powerhouse hour.
Episode: S50 E5006 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Brittany Howard
Powerhouse singer-songwriter Brittany Howard dazzles with highlights from "What Now" in an epic hour
Episode: S50 E5005 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Jacob Collier / Nickel Creek
Relish an hour with the innovative Jacob Collier and formative bluegrass trio Nickel Creek.
Episode: S50 E5004 | 53:25
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Maggie Rogers / Gracie Abrams
Breakthrough indie-pop acts Maggie Rogers and Gracie Abrams perform their hits in a buoyant hour.
Episode: S50 E5003 | 53:25