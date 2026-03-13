Extras
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
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Sister Veronica must decide her future before the maternity home prepares to close its doors.
Dr. Turner receives shocking news that will affect the future of the maternity house.
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.