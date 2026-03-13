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Call the Midwife

Episode 8

Season 15 Episode 8

As Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order, Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council’s news before the maternity home closes. Elsewhere, the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.

Aired: 05/09/26
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 2:24
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
Watch 1:22
Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
Watch 1:27
Call the Midwife
Phyllis and Miss Higgins Talk About The Future
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Call the Midwife
Trixie Visits the Lady Emily
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:12
Call the Midwife
Sister Veronica Shares Her Secret
Sister Veronica has a heart-to-heart with Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 2:12
Watch 1:08
Call the Midwife
Sister Julienne Has a Realization
A violent encounter with pregnant mother acts as a powerful reminder to Sister Julienne.
Clip: S15 E5 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Preview: S15 E5 | 0:30
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Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Despite the impending closure notice, a new cohort of junior doctors joins the midwives.
Episode: S15 E7
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Dr. Turner receives shocking news that will affect the future of the maternity house.
Episode: S15 E6 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
When tragedy strikes a Poplar family, Dr. Turner's treatment comes under scrutiny.
Episode: S15 E5 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
Episode: S15 E4 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Episode: S15 E3 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Episode: S15 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Sister Catherine cares for her first solo patient. The midwives attend a women's lib meeting.
Episode: S15 E1 | 53:20
Watch 1:55:14
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2025
Senior members of the convent swap the snowy East End of London for sun-drenched Hong Kong.
Episode: S15 E0 | 1:55:14
Watch 53:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Episode: S14 E8 | 53:30
Watch 53:17
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Episode: S14 E7 | 53:17