The Square Dance/The Process (ASL)

Extras
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
Fuzzytown Skate Park is where kids come to ride, skate, and shred!
Carl and his friends are building marble runs, and they need help to complete them!
Latest Episodes
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Carl doesn’t know what to do when Nico falls./Carl learns a new word - shindig.