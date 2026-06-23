The Tell-Tale Toy/Two-Square Catastrophe (ASL)

Extras
Carl’s scratch-n-sniff sticker lost its sniff! / Carl’s baby blanket has a mysterious hole.
Lotta competes in the Music Maker Championship. / Carl forgot his bottle caps at his dad’s.
Carl gets a universal screwdriver./A storm creates a hole in the walkway to Carl’s house.
Carl needs help organizing his plushie collection. / Carl loses his bouncy ball collection.
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Nico is tired of being mistaken for Arugula./Carl is excited to play Lint Dino Monday!
Carl wants to prove that bikes aren’t for babies./Carl and his friends build a tree fort.
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Latest Episodes
Arugula gets torn between Carl and Nico./Can Sheldon help Carl become a good listener?
Forrest makes too many plans on the same day./Carl and Arugula build an epic marble run.
Carl and his friends clean up the park./Carl accidentally breaks Sheldon’s birthday present for hi
Carl learns about Sheldon’s fear./Carl is excited to start a butterfly collection.
Forrest can’t control himself to wait his turn./Carl has big plans for his sleepover.
Lotta is upset when Skyler calls her “headphone girl.”/There’s a new kid in school.
Carl doesn’t know what to do when Nico falls./Carl learns a new word - shindig.
Sheldon can’t wait for Carl to play his favorite beach game./Lotta lost her blanket.
Lotta experiences music in her own way. / Sheldon doesn’t want to play pirates anymore.
Carl’s medium-sized fuchsia yo-yo is missing! / A rainy day changes Carl’s pool day plans.