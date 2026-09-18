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Cook's Country

Skillet Suppers

Season 19 Episode 1908 | 26m 54s

Test cook Julia Collin Davison makes Skillet Chicken and Rice with Peas and Pancetta for host Bridget Lancaster. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley reviews tart pans. And test cook Vallery Lomas makes Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie for Julia.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 01/07/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
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Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Episode: S16 E1610 | 25:46
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Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Episode: S16 E1609 | 25:46
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Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Episode: S16 E1606 | 25:46
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New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Episode: S16 E1611 | 25:46
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Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Episode: S16 E1608 | 25:46
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Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Episode: S16 E1607 | 25:46
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Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Episode: S16 E1605 | 25:46
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Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Episode: S16 E1613 | 25:46
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Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Episode: S16 E1612 | 25:46
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