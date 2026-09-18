Skillet Suppers

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
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Roasted Poblano and White Bean Chili, vegan mayo tasting, Baked Pasta e Fagiole
Crispy-Creamy Sheet-Pan Macaroni and Cheese, glass containers, Alabama Fire Crackers, Maque Choux
Tacos Árabes, ice cream scoops, Mini Chocoflanes
Dollywood-Style Cinnamon Bread, mixing bowls, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies
Pepperoni Sheet-Pan Pizza, meat grinders, Meatball Subs
A visit to Los Angeles, Little Fish--inspired Fried Fish Sandwiches, L.A.--Style Chili Cheeseburgers
Roast Chicken with Schug, sweet potatoes, Fall Panzanella
Two-Hour Turkey and Gravy, Cherry Bounce, Amish Potato Filling
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses