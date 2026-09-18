Two-Hour Turkey and Amish Potato Filling

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
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Roasted Poblano and White Bean Chili, vegan mayo tasting, Baked Pasta e Fagiole
Crispy-Creamy Sheet-Pan Macaroni and Cheese, glass containers, Alabama Fire Crackers, Maque Choux
Tacos Árabes, ice cream scoops, Mini Chocoflanes
Dollywood-Style Cinnamon Bread, mixing bowls, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies
Pepperoni Sheet-Pan Pizza, meat grinders, Meatball Subs
A visit to Los Angeles, Little Fish--inspired Fried Fish Sandwiches, L.A.--Style Chili Cheeseburgers
Roast Chicken with Schug, sweet potatoes, Fall Panzanella
Skillet Chicken and Rice with Peas and Pancetta, tart pans, Sweet Potato Shephard's Pie
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses