Extras
SOUTH explores craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future.
NORTH investigates the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists
Fiber artist L'Merchie Frazier uses her art to tell the untold African American stories
Watch a preview of WEST, celebrating the continuum of heritage and handmade in the American west.
Watch a preview of EAST highlighting diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region
The hogan on the Institute of American Indian Art campus
Institute of American Indian Arts Artist-in-Residence program
Institute of American Indian Arts student on her work and exhibition
Three generations at the Institute of American Indian Arts
Institute of American Indian Art landscape and environment
Latest Episodes
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SOUTH explores craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future.
NORTH investigates the impact of the northern landscape on craft artists.
WEST celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade in the American west.
EAST highlights diverse expressions behind modern craft in the eastern region of America.
COLLECTORS reveals the relationship between craft collectors & artists they support
SCIENCE investigates the unexpected intersection between art and the sciences
MINIATURES explores the world of small objects and big ideas
PLAY celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us.
INSPIRATION reveals the magic and influence of craft
HOME visits artists whose environments are filled with meaning and metaphor